Barcelona are expected to part ways with at least two or three significant players during the summer transfer window, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski seen as the most likely candidates. But an exit that would be much bigger is Raphinha, whose future at the Spotify Camp Nou is generating some doubts.

It’s been a difficult season for the Brazilian winger, whose struggles with regular injury issues has seen him miss 19 matches across all competitions. He’s fully aware of his physical condition, and according to Sport, this has led to him having doubts about whether he should continue as a Barcelona player for at least one more season.

Raphinha has had the chance to reflect on his situation during his recent injury absence, although he will not make a definitive decision until the end of the season. However, Barcelona are aware that their star left winger is considering his future at the club, which is perhaps why they are no longer closed to the idea of him leaving.

Saudi Arabia waiting for Raphinha

In the event that Raphinha does leave Barcelona, it’s taken for granted that his destination would be Saudi Arabia. Clubs from the Middle Eastern nation have been following him for a number of years, and at least a couple of them have already been planning to make their move during this summer’s transfer window.

However, the favoured idea for now still appears to be for Raphinha to see out one more season in Catalonia. He is driven by a desire to bring the Champions League trophy back to the Spotify Camp Nou, which has eluded the club since 2015, and if he does continue, he will remain being completed backed by the entirety of those involved in the first team, including head coach Hansi Flick and his teammates.