Osasuna host Barcelona at El Sadar on Saturday night at 21:00 CEST, with the Catalan side knowing that a win moves them within a single result of the title. Los Rojillo are in hot pursuit of European football though, and are just two points back from Getafe in 6th after their win at the death against Sevilla last week.

They currently sit 9th in La Liga, with an eight-point gap to Sevilla that should see them safe from relegation. For the home side, the headline injury news is that star winger Victor Munoz is out through injury. Barcelona have welcomed Raphinha and Marc Bernal back from injury, but their own star winger Lamine Yamal also remains out. Defenders Andreas Christensen, through injury, and Jules Kounde, through suspension, will both miss the match too.

Flick: "I greatly appreciate what I'm seeing from Espart. It's a good option for next season." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 1, 2026

Lewandowski or Ferran Torres for Barcelona?

For Hansi Flick, the debate seems to be up front. MD predict it will be Robert Lewandowski at number nine, while Sport believe it will be Ferran Torres. Both agree that Roony Bardghji is set for a second straight start in place of Lamine Yamal. Eric Garcia is expected to fill the gap vacated by Kounde.

#Osasuna host #FCBarcelona this evening, with the Catalans knowing a win puts them one result from the title. Los Rojillo are in hot pursuit of European football. Flick is expected to start Lewandowski and Bardghji, as per MD, while Victor Munoz is out for Osasuna. pic.twitter.com/Cq1UDs28SH — Football España (@footballespana_) May 2, 2026

Otherwise, Flick is not expected to change the side that beat Getafe 2-0 last weekend at the Coliseum, with all of Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Pedri and Dani Olmo starting.

How to replace Victor Munoz for Osasuna?

The likelihood is that Raul Moro deputises for Munoz on the left for Osasuna, but Alessio Lisci is also set to keep a settled line-up for the clash. Ante Budimir will lead the line, with Ruben Garcia and Aimar Oroz providing the service from behind him.

In midfield, it seems Iker Munoz will be preferred over the more physical Lucas Torro next to Jon Moncayola. Los Rojillo are in mixed form, with just two wins in their last eight games, but have only lost once in five. Barcelona are currently on a nine-game winning run in La Liga.