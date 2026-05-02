Barcelona are on the verge of wrapping up a second La Liga title in a row after an impressive 2-1 victory over Osasuna on Saturday, with goals coming from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

Made a fine stop to deny Ante Budimir in the first half, but aside from that, did not have too much to do – apart from picking the ball out of his net late on.

Eric Garcia – 6.5

Not his most convincing performance, and he did pick up a late yellow card. Nevertheless, Barcelona’s utility man was solid once again.

Pau Cubarsi – 8

Cubarsi is in the form of his life at the moment, with another strong performance in Pamplona to back up his efforts against Getafe last weekend. He made a crucial last man challenge early on, and that set the tone for him.

Gerard Martin – 7

Dealt well with Ante Budimir, although he will be disappointed to have let Raul Garcia de Haro ghost in behind him for Osasuna’s goal.

Joao Cancelo – 7

Another solid defensive performance from the Al Hilal loanee, although he also played a part in not picking up Garcia de Haro for the goal that stopped Barcelona picking up another clean sheet.

Pedri – 7.5

He’s getting better and better as the weeks go on. He controlled the midfield for Barcelona, although there were some concerns when he took a blow to his knee in the second half.

Gavi – 6.5

Battled as hard as usual, although he was hamstrung by a yellow card picked up in the first half. One of the players taken off early in the second period.

Roony Bardghji – 6

Handed a second start in a row by Hansi Flick, but the Swedish winger failed to impress at El Sadar. He could not get the better of Javi Galan, whereas his replacement Rashford did manage to make a positive impact.

Dani Olmo – 6

Missed a big chance to open the scoring early in the second half, which summed up another ineffective performance from Olmo.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

Much more effective when he moved inside, and linked up well with Torres for the second Barcelona goal.

Robert Lewandowski – 6.5

Osasuna kept him quiet up until he headed in the opening goal on 81 minutes. It’s 17 now for the season for the veteran striker, with 13 of those in La Liga.

Substitutes

Frenkie de Jong – 6.5

His presence brought a calmness that Barcelona needed.

Marcus Rashford – 7

His excellent cross was headed home by Lewandowski for the opening goal. He’s unlikely to stay at Barcelona for another season, but the Manchester United loanee is still making his mark.

Ferran Torres – 6.5

Brought on to play on the left wing, and while he did not look overly comfortable, he was decisive as he netted Barcelona’s second goal in the 88th minute.

Ronald Araujo – N/A

Came on late for the yellow-carded Eric.

Marc Bernal – N/A

First appearance since returning from injury for the teenage midfielder.