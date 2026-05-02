Barcelona are closing in on their second La Liga title in a row, and they took another step closer at El Sadar on Saturday evening. The Catalans won 2-1 thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, which have now put them 14 points clear at the top of the standings.

As per DAZN (via Diario AS), head coach Hansi Flick delivered his assessment of the match in Pamplona. He was satisfied with how his side performed, particularly in the second half.

“We wanted to win here. It was a tough game for us. I think we could have done better in the first half, but luckily we were able to score two goals late on. I’m happy for the team, for the fans. We are happy to have got another three points.

“We had control in the first half. We have tried to change something. De Jong came on for Gavi, who had a yellow card. We took some more risks, we played faster and faster with Rashford and Ferran.”

Flick: I don’t know if I’ll watch Espanyol-Real Madrid

The results means that Barcelona can win the title without playing, as anything other than a Real Madrid victory over Espanyol on Sunday would ensure that the La Liga trophy stays at the Spotify Camp Nou. Flick was asked about whether he intends to watch how proceedings unfold at the RCDE Stadium, and he responded in humorous fashion.

“We have done our job winning here and now it is not in our hands. We have to wait for tomorrow’s game against Espanyol, so it doesn’t depend on us. The important thing is to win a title and we will celebrate when we can win it. I don’t know (if I’ll watch). Maybe I’ll go with my wife to see El Mago Pop.”