Barcelona Osasuna

VIDEO: Ferran Torres adds Barcelona second before immediate Osasuna response

Barcelona looked to have made the game safe after scoring a second at El Sadar, but with just stoppage time to play, Osasuna have a goal back in this La Liga clash.

A match of little quality was lit up on the 81st minute by Marcus Rashford, whose inviting cross was headed home by Robert Lewandowski for the opening goal of the game. And it would get better soon after for the visiting side as they made it 2-0.

Torres finishes well for second Barcelona goal

The second Barcelona goal came from Ferran Torres, who exchanged passes with Fermin Lopez before finishing under Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

Raul Garcia heads Osasuna back into the game

But less than two minutes later, Osasuna would find a response. Abel Bretones’ cross was on to the head of the unmarked Raul Garcia de Haro, whose header could not be stopped by Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

It’s set to be a nervy ending to proceedings in El Sadar, as Osasuna seek to claim a point that had looked very unlikely only minutes ago.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Ferran Torres La Liga Osasuna Raul Garcia de Haro

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News