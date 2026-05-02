VIDEO: Ferran Torres adds Barcelona second before immediate Osasuna response

Barcelona looked to have made the game safe after scoring a second at El Sadar, but with just stoppage time to play, Osasuna have a goal back in this La Liga clash.

A match of little quality was lit up on the 81st minute by Marcus Rashford, whose inviting cross was headed home by Robert Lewandowski for the opening goal of the game. And it would get better soon after for the visiting side as they made it 2-0.

Torres finishes well for second Barcelona goal

The second Barcelona goal came from Ferran Torres, who exchanged passes with Fermin Lopez before finishing under Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

🇪🇸 Osasuna 0–2 Barcelona Ferran Torres pulls the plug. pic.twitter.com/HfadDpPY7l https://t.co/mNNW51AtCG — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 2, 2026

FERRAN TORRES SEALS IT AND THE LALIGA TROPHY WILL SOON BE HEADING TO BARCELONA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zZJVLRDaGC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 2, 2026

Raul Garcia heads Osasuna back into the game

But less than two minutes later, Osasuna would find a response. Abel Bretones’ cross was on to the head of the unmarked Raul Garcia de Haro, whose header could not be stopped by Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Raúl García de Haro says "game is not finish yet" pic.twitter.com/U9smGj2qer — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 2, 2026

It’s set to be a nervy ending to proceedings in El Sadar, as Osasuna seek to claim a point that had looked very unlikely only minutes ago.