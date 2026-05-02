Barcelona are on course to go 14 points clear at the top of La Liga, having broken the deadlock late on against Osasuna in their El Sadar clash.

It has been a difficult evening in Pamplona for the league leaders, as many expected. Osasuna have restricted them to very little, with their best chance being a Dani Olmo effort that was blocked at close range. However, that looks set to matter very little now, as they have got the breakthrough.

Lewandowski strikes opening blow for Barcelona

Barcelona were flat up until the introductions of Frenkie de Jong, Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres, and it is the Manchester United loanee that has made the difference at this stage. His wonderful cross was perfectly on to the head of Robert Lewandowski, who made no mistake with his head.

🚨 ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI BREAKS THE DEADLOCK! A CRUCIAL LATE STRIKE IN THE 81ST MINUTE TO PUT BARCELONA IN FRONT! OSASUNA 0 – 1 BARCELONApic.twitter.com/6M1fP8lkWb — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 2, 2026

Rashford with the assist to Lewandowski to finally break the deadlock late 🎯 pic.twitter.com/2Rnwsq6705 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 2, 2026

Barcelona have Raphinha and Marc Bernal back available for this match, and while they have been needed from a performance perspective, they are set to pick up another victory without their services, which will be pleasing for Hansi Flick.