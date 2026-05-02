Barcelona are in the market for a new central defender, and at present, there are a number of candidates being considered by the club’s sporting department. Alessandro Bastoni is still the leading target, but if a deal with Inter is ruled out due to high costs, they will have to move on to cheaper alternatives – and one of which is Natan.

This week, it was reported that the Real Betis defender has been offered to Barcelona as an alternative to Bastoni. The 25-year-old has impressed during his two seasons in Andalusia, and 2026 could be the time that he takes the next step in his career. But rather than Catalonia, that step may end up being taken in England.

According to The Chronicle (via ED), Newcastle United have registered their interest in Natan, whom they see as a possible solution to their own defensive woes. There is also the chance of a Serie A return for the former Napoli defender, with Juventus also said to be considered a move of their own.

Barcelona and Newcastle notified of Natan asking price

Betis are clear that Natan will not be allowed to leave for a reduced price. It was previously reported that he could be available for as little as €30m, but with more and more clubs joining the race, Barcelona may need to pay as much as €57.5m to bring him to the Spotify Camp Nou.

If that is the price Barcelona need to pay for Natan, then it is simply a non-starter. The Catalans are currently only prepared to reach €50m for Bastoni, and if that is their stance for their number one target, there is no chance that they will go higher for someone that they have yet to officially add to their list of targets.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see whether Natan leaves Betis this summer, but if he does, Catalonia is unlikely to be his destination.