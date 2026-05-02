Real Madrid are set to finally sign a new midfielder this summer, two years on from Toni Kroos’ retirement in 2024. Club bosses are ready to make their move, but currently, they are still deciding who to target.

The likes of Vitinha, Rodri Hernandez and Kees Smit are all on Real Madrid’s radar, and the same can be said for Crystal Palace and England midfielder Adam Wharton. The 22-year-old has been watched for over 12 months, and now could be the time that they make their move, considering it’s increasingly likely that he leaves the Premier League club in 2026.

Wharton perfectly fits Real Madrid’s transfer policy of targeting younger players, but even if he is the one they go for, it’s not certain that they will secure his signature. The main problem could be Liverpool, who want to keep him in English football – and currently, they are favourites to get him, according to Marca (via CaughtOffside).

Liverpool are said to be in “advanced contacts” with Wharton’s representatives, and their hope is to reach an agreement on personal terms before the summer transfer window opens. That would leave them well-placed to seal a deal with Crystal Palace, and in the process, leave Real Madrid in the dust.

Real Madrid must make their decision soon

Real Madrid cannot afford to wait too long to identify their leading target. Whoever they go for, there is a risk of being left behind if the call is made too far into the future, and given there’s very little for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side to play for between now and the end of the season, club bosses can afford to look ahead to the summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see who Real Madrid go for. Wharton is one of their options for now, but that whether he still is come the summer remains to be seen.