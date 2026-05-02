A round-up of all the games played on Friday and Saturday in matchday 34 of the 2025-26 La Liga season, as the stakes grow ever higher in its final stages.

Mallorca boost survival hopes with Montilivi success

Girona 0-1 Mallorca

Mallorca are now four points clear of the relegation zone in La Liga after they narrowly defeated Girona in the Friday night match. Samu Costa notched the only goal of the game just before half time, but Leo Roman was just as important at the other end, as he made a number of important saves to keep a vital clean sheet.

Five-star Villarreal seal Champions League qualification

Villarreal 5-1 Levante

Villarreal have followed in the footsteps of Barcelona and Real Madrid by qualifying for next season’s Champions League, and they did it in style with an emphatic derby victory. Georges Mkautadze opened the scoring on 38 minutes, and although Carlos Espi equalised for Levante, the hosts scored four more times in the second half courtesy of Alberto Moleiro, Mikautadze again, Tajon Buchanan and Nicolas Pepe.

Valencia looking down as Atletico Madrid claim Mestalla win

Valencia 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid set themselves up for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Arsenal, which is finely poised at 1-1, with an impressive win over Valencia. Diego Simeone made a number of changes to his side because of the impending trip to London, and it was two young debutants that made the difference. Iker Luque and Miguel “Cubo” Llorente were both introduced on the hour mark, and on 74 and 82 minutes respectively, they scored to seal a victory that has Los Colchoneros on the verge of finalising a top 4 finish.

Nico Williams inspires Athletic Club to Basque derby victory

Alaves 2-4 Athletic Club

Alaves played out yet another high-scoring clash on Saturday, but on this occasion, they were on the receiving end as Athletic Club won a six-goal thriller at Mendizorroza. Antonio Blanco gave the hosts a dream start on eight minutes, but that was cancelled out by Robert Navarro’s strike just after half time. Nahuel Tenaglia would make it 201, but three unanswered goals from Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams (x2) ensured a much-needed success for Los Leones, who are aiming to secure European qualification for next season.