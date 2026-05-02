Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has defended the performances of young stars Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia, who are both being linked with an exit this summer. Los Blancos are set for a shake up of their squad this summer, and Garcia and Mastantuono may be moved on.

Arbeloa noted during his press conference that at times his side have lacked the correct mentality to be able to compete over the course of a season. However he pushed back on the idea that Los Blancos were lacking leadership.

“We’re a very young team, and you only have to see the average age of the team. But we’re talking about great players here, with a lot of personality, a lot of experience, who have done great work. No doubt there are situations that have happened, where we need to know how to read them better. That’s where perhaps you see the sins of youth. Yet we’re talking about great players, with leadership, and plenty of personality.”

‘When I’ve needed him, he’s delivered’ – Arbeloa on Gonzalo

One of the names being heavily linked with an exit is Gonzalo, who has seen minimal participation this season after finishing as top scorer in the Club World Cup last summer. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen to sign the 22-year-old.

“These are decisions for the player and the club to make. They will decide. I know Gonzalo well; he has exceptional abilities. He’s playing less than he deserves, but I see him working hard, and he has a great future ahead of him. It’s a position with enormous competition, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t doing well. When I’ve needed him, he’s delivered.”

Mastantuono has an ‘extraordinary future’

Meanwhile there has also been a suggestion that Mastantuono could leave on loan this summer, having struggled for opportunities after a strong start. The success of Endrick Felipe at Olympique Lyon has led to many wondering if Mastantuono could benefit from similar.

“He’s a lad who’s working really hard,” said Arbeloa. “When he plays, he’s eager to show what he’s capable of, what Real Madrid has signed him for. He could be playing in the youth team, but he has so much talent and maturity; he doesn’t seem 18. He has an extraordinary future, because of his talent, his commitment, his mentality… Argentinians here tend to fit in well with Real Madrid. He has what it takes to play for Real Madrid. Hopefully, we can enjoy him for many years.”

Mastantuono was a start for the first month of the season under Xabi Alonso, but after the return of Jude Bellingham, fell out of favour. A red card during Real Madrid’s 1-0 home loss to Getafe was the culmination of his frustration, and with five games to go, he has played 1,265 minutes in 30 games.