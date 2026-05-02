Dani Carvajal injury risks disappointing end to Real Madrid career

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal may have played his final game for the club, after suffering an injury that could keep him out until the final game of the season. The 34-year-old is out of contract this summer, and there is little certianty over his future.

The veteran right-back suffered a blow to his foot on training on Friday, and on Saturday morning, Real Madrid put out a statement confirming that he had an ‘fissure’ in one of his toes. Marca report that this will keep him out for a total of two weeks, risking his final appearances of the season.

Carvajal could play final game of the season

Given the midweek round of La Liga on the way means he will miss their clash with Espanyol this weekend, what could be the final Clasico of his career next weekend against Barcelona, Real Oviedo at home and potentially Sevilla away. His recovery time puts him right on the verge of returning at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Carvajal should be fit to face Athletic Club in the final game of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carvajal’s World Cup dream all but over

The injury all but ends Carvajal’s hopes of going to the World Cup with Spain this summer. Manager Luis de la Fuente had reportedly told him that if he could demonstrate he was physically up to the task in the final two months of the season, then he would be considered for selection. However he has struggled to displace Trent Alexander-Arnold from the right-back slot, and Carvajal’s latest injury means that he will only have started one game since mid-March, amid talk of a falling out with Alvaro Arbeloa.

The end of Carvajal’s Real Madrid career?

It could also be a disappointing end to his Real Madrid career. Carvajal is out of contract this summer, and there has been no suggestion that they are set to offer him an extension. After three seasons dogged by injury, this would be a disappointing manner for Carvajal to close the curtain on his illustrious Real Madrid career.