Barcelona will consider €10m offers for 20-year-old forward

Barcelona are set to part ways with a number of players this summer, as they seek to bring in funds to put towards new signings. The likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Casado and Ferran Torres have been mentioned as players that the Catalan club are open to selling, and another that has appeared to fall into this category in the last few weeks is Roony Bardghji.

It’s been an up-and-down first season in Catalonia for Bardghji, who joined Barcelona last summer in a €2.5m deal from FC Copenhagen. He’s managed two goals and four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions, but given that his direct competition has been Lamine Yamal, the vast majority of those have come off the bench.

In March, Bardghji went public with his playing time grievances, which has forced Barcelona to make a decision going into the summer. However, they are currently keeping all options open when it comes to the 20-year-old winger, as Sport have revealed.

Barcelona do not see Bardghji’s situation has something that needs to be addressed before the summer. They are happen with how he has performed this season, but if he does not accept that he will be a bit-part player at times, they are prepared to let him leave, but only at the right price.

€10m could be enough for Barcelona to sell Bardghji

Rather surprisingly, Sport have noted that the minimum asking price Barcelona have set for a possible Bardghji sale is €10m. If they were to receive an offer in this region, club bosses would seriously consider whether to accept, although the final decision would be made by the player himself.

It is looking increasingly likely that Bardghji will leave Barcelona this summer, which would be a blow for Hansi Flick, given how well the Sweden international has played during his limited minutes. A replacement would need to be sorted too, although the likelihood is that this will come from La Masia.