Report: Barcelona hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur star

Barcelona are hoping to be back within their salary limit this summer, and with it, have a greater spending capacity to bring in a centre-back, centre-forward and a left winger. Nevetheless, the Blaugrana are still looking for market opportunities rather than hoping to spend big, and Tottenham Hotspur could be one of the clubs that provides that.

Spurs are currently in the midst of a shock relegation battle, and if they are relegated to the Championship, may be forced to offload a number of their high earners. After reports in recent weeks that Atletico Madrid are following the situation closely, Sport say that Barcelona will do the same. As things stand, Spurs are currently 18th, two points from West Ham and safety.

Barcelona make contact with Cristian Romero agent

As per the same outlet, Barcelona have made contact with the agent of Cristian Romero to express their interest. The Argentina centre-back is one of the alternatives that Director of Football Deco has identified as an alternative to Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni, should they not be able to pull off the deal. He supposedly meets the characteristics that Barcelona are seeking, being a leader, experienced, and good in one-on-one battles.

🚨 Raphinha, Bernal and Christensen are training with the group. [@scapde_45] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2026

Romero has previously expressed a desire to play in Spain, during a period that he was linked with Atletico Madrid, but Los Rojiblancos ended their interest after signing David Hancko last summer.

Other Tottenham players being eyed by Barcelona

The 28-year-old is not the only player that Barcelona are looking at, with a number of former targets in their ranks. That includes Xavi Simons, although the Netherlands international has now been ruled out until next year through injury. Romero’s defensive partner Micky van de Ven is another name that has been linked to Barcelona, while midfielder Lucas Bergvall turned down an offer from the Catalan giants to join Spurs.