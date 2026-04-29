Real Madrid are set for a significant summer, as they try to right the ship following two seasons without a major trophy at the Santiago Bernabeu, save a miracle in La Liga in the final five games. Los Blancos have identified one particular area of the team they need to address.

One of the themes of the season has been the acknowledgement that their midfield is struggling to dominate games this season. There had been hope that Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham could hold the midfield together, but it seems they will look to bring in a more controlling presence. In addition to that, for several months it has been suggested that at least two central defenders will be targeted.

Real Madrid keen to bring in three defenders this summer

As per El Chiringuito, Real Madrid are keen to bring in at least three defenders this summer. The club have identified their backline as the most fragile part of their team, primarily as a result of the injuries and age of the position, as well as the face that multiple players are out of contract this summer.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVA @jpedrerol 🚨🚨 🛡️ "El MADRID va a FICHAR mínimo 3 DEFENSAS". 🔝 "La prioridad es mejorar la plantilla". pic.twitter.com/lddMzE6P9G — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 29, 2026

Bad news for Dani Carvajal?

It sounds like bad news for Dani Carvajal, who is one of the veterans out of contract this summer, and is yet to receive a renewal offer. The Real Madrid captain, who has fallen out with manager Alvaro Arbeloa, is uncertain in his future, and combining the previous consensus that two central defenders would be targeted, and the addition of an extra target, it could signal the end for Carvajal. At the left-back position, Real Madrid currently have recent signing Alvaro Carreras, Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy under contract for next year.

Antonio Rudiger also uncertain on future

David Alaba is expected to leave at the end of his contract this summer, but there is also doubt over the future of Antonio Rudiger. He too is out of contract, and in recent weeks it has appeared to be the case that Los Blancos are leaning towards handing him a one-year extension. As things stand, Raul Asencio, the injury-prone Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen are the options contracted for next year, and it is not inconceivable that they plan with five centre-backs, but six seems unlikely. Asencio is also not assured of his future after falling out with Arbeloa too.