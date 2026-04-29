Atletico Madrid will seek to make their fourth Champions League final in their history over the next week, starting with their semi-final first leg clash with Arsenal at the Metropolitano, which kicks off at 21:00 CEST. Both sides are missing key players after their weekend exertions which will impact their starting XI.

Los Colchoneros have lost Nicolas Gonzalez and Pablo Barrios to injury, both of whom could have started against the Gunners. They will join Jose Maria Gimenez in the stands. Meanwhile Mikel Arteta confirmed that Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber were not fit, and Mikel Merino is still recovering from his injury too. There are no suspensions for the first leg, and with the yellow cards being wiped after the quarter-finals, no-one is at risk of missing the second leg through a booking.

🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Nico Gonzalez was set to START tomorrow against Arsenal… until his injury this morning.@PedroFullanaSER pic.twitter.com/HS3XmTFdtY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 28, 2026

Lookman and Cardoso to start for Atletico Madrid

This week David Hancko and Ademola Lookman have returned to training for Atletico Madrid, after missing the last couple of games, and both are expected to return to the starting XI. At least for Diario AS, although Marca feel it will be Spain international Robin Le Normand in central defence with Marc Pubill, who missed the quarter-final second leg through suspension.

#AtleticoMadrid host #Arsenal at 21:00 CEST tonight at the Metropolitano, hoping to take a good result to London. Diario AS predict that Johnny Cardoso will get the nod in midfield next to Koke, with David Hancko fit to play in defence. Saka is set to start for Arteta. pic.twitter.com/35i7xLrFFi — Football España (@footballespana_) April 29, 2026

Another change is that Marcos Llorente will return to right-back to make way for Johnny Cardoso alongside Koke Resurreccion. Otherwise, with Lookman fit, the Atletico XI almost picks itself. It seems regular starter Jan Oblak will be preferred to in-form back-up Juan Musso in goal.

Few doubs over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal line-up

With Havertz out, it seems there is consensus on the Arsenal XI. Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard will be either side of Viktor Gyokeres. Arteta will continue with Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie at the full-back positions too. Eberechi Eze and Riccardo Calafiori have both been passed fit, but will be on the bench.

Before the match, Arteta said that the key for Arsenal was to interpret the moments when Atletico were building up momentum, while Simeone was keen for his side to continue showing the balance between clarity of mind and passion, as they have in the previous rounds.