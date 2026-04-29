Santi Cazorla drops retirement hint – ‘The decision has been made’

Real Oviedo icon Santi Cazorla has hinted that his retirement may be drawing closer, as the end of the season nears. The 41-year-old has played a role off the bench this season for Los Carbayones after their return to La Liga following a 24-year absence from Spain’s top flight.

The former Arsenal star returned to his boyhood club Oviedo after three years in Qatar. Cazorla came through the academy at Oviedo, but was moved on due to financial constraints, joining Villarreal, where he would go on to make his name before moves to Malaga, Arsenal and then back to the Yellow Submarine.

On Wednesday morning, Cazorla received the ‘Moscon de Oro’ award from the Asociacion Amigos de Grado, for representing the values of sport at the Oviedo training complex. During the event, Cazorla noted that he had taken a decision on his future next season.

“This isn’t the day or the time to announce anything. The team is what’s important, and I’ll make an official announcement in the coming days. I’m focused on finishing the season, and the decision has been made, agreed upon with my family, my team, and my club,” he told Marca.

‘Maybe if it had been a better year…’

It seems likely that Oviedo will be returning to Segunda next year, with a seven-point gap separating them from RCD Mallorca in 17th and safety. Only five games remain, and Cazorla noted that a ‘tough year’ had contributed to his decision.

“When you get promoted after 24 years, you expect a season to enjoy, regardless of how difficult it is to avoid relegation. It’s been a tough year for everyone, and everything contributes to the decision; of course, maybe if it had been a better year… I’ve really enjoyed playing for the club of my life, and I want to keep doing that in the remaining matches.”

‘We have many lessons to learn’ – Cazorla

One of the main frustrations of the Oviedo fans was the handling of the managerial position. Veljko Paunovic was sacked early on in the season, and replaced by Luis Carrion, who went winless in his equally short spell. By December, Guillermo Almada was installed, the first coach to really get the best out of the side.

“We have many lessons to learn from this season,” Cazorla noted. “Regarding club decisions, management, and the importance of everyone pulling together and maintaining our love for this club. It’s fundamental that this club remains united, at every level. This year, at times, we lost that unity, and we can’t let it happen again.”

A 2-1 defeat to Elche at the weekend for many condemned Oviedo to their fate at the end of the season. Cazorla returned to oviedo in Segunda, and helped them to promotion last year through the play-offs, but has had largely limited participation this year.