Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez continues to be the source of incessant speculation over his future, despite attempting to calm talk that he could leave the club this summer. Barcelona have reportedly identified him as a primary target for the summer transfer window.

This week the terms of Barcelona’s opening offer for Alvarez were revealed, as they look for a long-term replacement for Alvarez. The Catalan giants also have several names on their shortlist should the deal not work out, acknowledging that it will not be an easy deal to pull off.

🚨 FC Barcelona are intensifying negotiations for Club Brugge's 18-year-old winger Jesse Bisiwu. Despite a January meeting between Deco and Brugge officials, an agreement is not yet close as the Belgian side is reluctant to sell, though they may soften their stance to avoid… pic.twitter.com/fsWJn3jDRm — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2026

Atletico Madrid unwilling to sell to Barcelona

Not least because Atletico Madrid are not willing to sell Alvarez to Barcelona. El Chiringuito report that Los Colchoneros are keen to avoid losing hteir star forward to the Blaugrana, and would only begin talks at around €150m for Alvarez, well beyond Barcelona’s €100m spending limit on the Argentina international.

❌ "El ATLETI NO va a VENDER a JULIÁN al BARÇA". 💰 "Para sentarse a negociar, mínimo tienen que poner 150 millones". ℹ️ Información de #PETÓN en #ChiringuitoBarcelona. pic.twitter.com/WNzp8bvAL2 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 29, 2026

Arteta and Luis Enrique have spoken with Alvarez

In the past it has also been reported that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has spoken with Alvarez about a potential move, and now Matias Palacios, who provided the above information to El Chiringuito, says that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique have also spoken to Alvarez about a move, as well as Flick. Atletico manager Diego Simeone mentioned all three on Tuesday as sides that may be interested in Alvarez.