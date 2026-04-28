Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has been spotted mocking Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench during their draw with Real Betis. Rumours about a poor atmosphere in the Real Madrid dressing room have been frequent since the final months of Carlo Ancelotti’s last season, and this would seem to be the latest hint that not all is well at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carvajal has been one of the players that has suffered most under Alvaro Arbeloa’s management. Despite denials of a rift with his captain, the Real Madrid manager continues to prefer Trent Alexander-Arnold in his starting line-up, with the Spain international barely playing these days. Already Arbeloa has had to hold peace talks with Carvajal in March, but the matter has not improved.

Dani Carvajal spotted mocking Trent Alexander-Arnold

Footage from Movistar+ has now caught Carvajal out during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Betis at La Cartuja. As Alexander-Arnold jogs back to his own half with Betis attacking, at the same time Carvajal looks to one

👀 La noche de Carvajal en La Cartuja.#ElDíaDespués pic.twitter.com/6bo5U9zfv0 — El Día Después en Movistar Plus+ (@ElDiaDespues) April 27, 2026

Real Madrid captain Carvajal caught mocking Alexander-Arnold for walking his way back to defend. Something is rotten inside that dressing room. pic.twitter.com/rJqu7aS99S — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) April 27, 2026

Battle with World Cup on the line

Not only is Alexander-Arnold keeping him out of the Real Madrid team, but the 34-year-old’s lack of minutes look set to scupper Carvajal’s final shot at a major tournament with Spain. The veteran right-back was desperate to get fit after two years plagued by injuries, but with little game time, it looks unlikely he will persuade Luis de la Fuente to call him up for the World Cup.

Equally, Alexander-Arnold is also competing with a World Cup on the line. He was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s final England call-up before he names his 26-man squad for the summer, and is trying to prove that he deserves a spot on the plane. His recent performances, in spite of some still disappointing defending, have been impressive going forward.