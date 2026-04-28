Chelsea forward one of two Barcelona alternatives to Julian Alvarez

Barcelona are being linked with a number of forwards this summer to replace Robert Lewandowski, with it seeming unlikely that the Polish veteran is their first-choice striker next season. The latest name to emerge as a potential option for the Blaugrana is Chelsea forward Joao Pedro.

Earlier on in the season Barcelona were linked with Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong, but those links have faded, while Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani would be a surprisingly low-profile option. Julian Alvarez has been cast as the priority option, while Victor Osimhen is another name that has come up periodically.

🚨 FC Barcelona are pushing for a second loan for Marcus Rashford. Talks with Manchester United are ongoing. Barcelona currently do not want to trigger the €30m option to buy, ideally a second loan, otherwise they want to negotiate the fee down. [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/R6s3d5GgLb — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 28, 2026

Barcelona hold interest in Chelsea’s Joao Pedro

According to Cadena SER, Barcelona have Pedro on their shortlist for the summer if they cannot strike a deal with Atletico Madrid for Alvarez. The 24-year-old is liked for his versatility, pace and ability to combine with other players. Joining Chelsea from Brighton for €63.7m, in his debut season at Stamford Bridge he has 19 goals and 9 assists in 46 appearances, of which 38 were starts.

Lautaro Martinez returns to Barcelona thinking

When it looked as if Lewandowski could exit Barcelona two seasons ago, there was some suggestion that Lautaro Martinez could become their new number nine. The Spanish radio station explain that Martinez has been admired by Barcelona for some time, and remains a name that could be discussed if Alvarez, his international teammate, cannot be signed. Martinez has 20 goals and four assists in his 36 appearances for Inter this season.

The finances involved in signing Martinez or Pedro

Martinez is under contract until 2029, and as their captain, it seems unlikely the Nerazzurri would be willing to do business were it not for a high fee. The 28-year-old is one of Inter’s marquee players, and if Alessandro Bastoni is to depart, still less so.

Pedro still has seven years left on his contract, and given the fee and his age, it seems likely Chelsea would demand an increase on what they paid for him. It seems likely Barcelona would have to get closer to €100m than €50m to pull off either transfer, but the feeling in Can Barca is that this is possible.