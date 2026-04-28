Barcelona are set for a crucial summer transfer window, as they seek to make the jump from La Liga champions to Champions League contender. The Blaugrana have internally discussed the signing of one of Chelsea’s defenders as an option that could draw them closer to that goal.

The Catalan giants are set to prioritise the signing of a central defender and a centre-forward this summer, as replacements for Inigo Martinez who departed last summer, and Robert Lewandowski, who looks likely to exit this summer. The other area of debate is the left flank, with a winger potentially coming in to replace Marcus Rashford if his loan move is not made permanent. There is also some question marks over the left-back position and Alejandro Balde.

Barcelona discuss signing of Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella

According to El Chiringuito, one of the players that has been internally discussed by Barcelona this week is Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella. They have been frequently linked to his Spain teammate Alejandro Grimaldo, but they say that Barcelona like Cucurella a lot, and that the player himself would not think twice about the chance to sign for the club he came through at.

Cucurella has hinted at desire to return to Spain

Part of that information no doubt harks back to an interview Marc Cucurella gave on Spain duty in March, when he admitted that ‘it would be hard to turn down a move to Barcelona‘ if the circumstances occurred. The 27-year-old has been in England for the past five years after moving to Brighton from Getafe in 2021.

🚨 Marcus Rashford has made it clear that staying at FC Barcelona is his priority, having no interest in returning to Manchester United. Rashford considers that he has made merits to continue, and is open to give up a generous portion of his salary to facilitate a move. Hansi… pic.twitter.com/usl2YOO1Ez — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 27, 2026

Finances may get in the way of Barcelona interest

A familiar story for Barcelona, it seems unlikely they would be able to afford a deal for Cucurella without major sales. He still has two years left on his Chelsea deal, and while they will likely be prompted to offer him a new deal or look to sell him, they would only do so if they were to recoup their €65m investment this summer.