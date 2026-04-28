Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez has said he is doing his best to ignore rumours about a move to Arsenal and Barcelona. The World Cup-winner has been frequently linked with a move to Camp Nou this year, despite constant denials from President Enrique Cerezo that Alvarez is available for a move. He is also under contract until 2030.

Yet the flow of reports from Barcelona that he is their priority target to replace Robert Lewandowski this summer have not halted. Arsenal, Los Colchoneros’ opponents in the Champions League semi-finals, and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, but Barcelona would be his priority, according to those reports. In response, Atletico intend to double his salary in a new contract to allay any doubts about his future.

Julian Alvarez responds to rumours about future

Speaking to the media ahead of Atletico’s tie with Arsenal, Alvarez was asked about the constant speculation.

“I try not to dwell on it too much because something new comes out every week, new information, and I don’t waste my energy on that. Instead, I try to focus on what we’re doing. This is the most important time of the season, and I want to be in top form so I can help the team and achieve great things here,” he told Marca.

“I can’t be constantly clarifying or denying things. I don’t pay attention to what’s on social media because it often becomes a snowball of lies. That’s why I don’t waste energy on it and I save it for the things that interest me and for what I can do to help the team.”

🇫🇷✨ Antoine Griezmann becomes the first player in Atlético Madrid history to score 50 goals in La Liga at the new Metropolitano. [via @LaLigaenDirecto] pic.twitter.com/QwrpD7Ngqi — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 26, 2026

Alvarez on Arsenal clash

The focus was initially on their semi-final with Arsenal, and Alvarez said his teammates were attempting to make history.

“We’re having a very good season. If we reach the final, we’ll have played every game of the season, and that’s what we’re focused on. We’re doing well as a group, and we want to make history ourselves.”

The Argentina international had no strong feeling on whether it was an advantage to play at the Metropolitano first, or a disadvantage.

“It depends on how you look at it; it can be better or worse. In the Copa against Barcelona, ​​we did well playing at home first with that 4-0 win, and against Club Brugge, we started away. The important thing is to play two great matches. These games are decided by details; we play the first one with our fans, and we hope to take the advantage.”

Atletico face Arsenal on Wednesday night at 21:00 CEST in Madrid, with the return leg on Tuesday in London.