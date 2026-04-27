After spending well over a year away from the limelight, former Barcelona player and manager Xavi Hernandez has spoken regularly in the media over the last few months. In March, he claimed that he tried to re-sign Lionel Messi during his tenure at the Spotify Camp Nou, and while that was unsuccessful, he did manage to acquire another of his desires.

In the summer of 2022, his first as Barcelona head coach, the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen joined the Catalans. Raphinha also signed from Leeds United, and according to Xavi (via MD), he was the one to make that move happen.

“I signed Raphinha. I already wanted him when he was in Portugal. I have given him a lot of confidence. If he didn’t perform, I had to take him off. I have a conversation with him because he was frustrated. I told him to be calm like he was five years old, and now he has exploded. He is a leader.”

Xavi: Lamine Yamal can be compared to Messi

During his managerial spell, Xavi also gave a first team debut to Lamine Yamal, who has since gone on to become one of the world’s best players. The 18-year-old has already been regularly compared to Messi, and according to the 46-year-old, this comparison is very valid.

“Yamal can be compared to Messi. He’s a chosen one. It all depends on him, his mentality and his desire to want to make history. He can be the best in the world. He’s already among them.”

This summer could be an important one for Xavi, who is still waiting to return to management. It’s been almost a year since his sabbatical came to an end, and with the likelihood that a number of top clubs will become available in the coming months, he could end up being a man in demand.