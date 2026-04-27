Real Zaragoza are set to be without starting goalkeeper Esteban Andrada for some time, with the Argentine almost certain to receive an extended ban after he landed a flying punch on Jorge Pulido during Huesca’s 1-0 victory in the Segunda relegation six-pointer at El Alcoraz on Sunday evening.

Deep into stoppage time, and with Zaragoza chasing a late equaliser, Andrada was shown a second yellow card for pushing Pulido to the floor. The 35-year-old saw red in more ways than one, as he then ran over and threw a punch that connected with the Huesca defender’s jaw, which prompted a brawl that saw two more players sent off.

As well as Andrada, Zaragoza teammate Dani Tasende was sent off, as was Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez for aiming a punch at his opposite number in retaliation to the assault on Pulido. All three players are now exposed to serious bans – in particular, the two stoppers, whose punches could see them suspended for as many as 12 matches, as per Spanish Football Federation rules.

Andrada, Zaragoza issue public apologies

As per MD, Zaragoza released an official club statement in the aftermath of their defeat to Huesca, in which they apologised for the actions of their goalkeeper.

“In the final moments of the SD Huesca – Real Zaragoza match played this Sunday at El Alcoraz we have starred in images that are inappropriate for this sport and that should never have happened. These events do not represent the values of Real Zaragoza or Zaragoza, which throughout its history has been characterised by nobility, courage and respect for the rival.

“We are an example and reference for many fans, especially boys and girls, who in each game encourage us and aspire to one day become one of their idols. That is why these unfortunate images should never have been produced.

“From the club we strongly condemn what happened in that action that has unacceptably stained a football match of special importance for our region, something that is inadmissible. Regarding our player Esteban Andrada, the club will analyse the events that occurred and take the appropriate disciplinary measures.”

Later on, Andrada himself issued an apology of his own for his actions in the closing stages at El Alcoraz.

“The truth is that I am very sorry for what happened. It is not a good image for the club, for the fans and for a professional like I am, so I am very sorry. Throughout my career I have only had one expulsion in which I touched the ball with my hand outside the area. It was a borderline situation in which I went out of context and reacted in that way, but well, I am very sorry and I know that I would not do it again.

“I know that I am a public person, a professional with many years of career and I can only apologise to Jorge Pulido because we are colleagues and honestly it was an act of mine in which I disconnected at that moment. I am here for the consequences of La Liga or if you want me to go and explain it, I am available for it.”