Real Madrid will only sell forward if €60m offer received

Real Madrid are open to letting a number of first team players leave during the upcoming summer transfer window. The likes of Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos have been mentioned as likely candidates to move on, and another that could depart the Bernabeu is Gonzalo Garcia.

It has been a peculiar season for Gonzalo, who rose to prominence at last summer’s Club World Cup. He’s struggled to oust Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior from the starting line-up, meaning that the vast majority of his 34 appearances have come from the substitutes’ bench.

Given that he’s unlikely to see much action again next season, Real Madrid are said to be open to selling him this summer. However, they will only do so if an offer of €60m is received, as reported by Diario AS.

Real Madrid do not want to stand in the way of Gonzalo’s development, but they are clear that a departure will only take place on their terms. The fact that there is growing interest in the 22-year-old’s services does play in their favour, as they seek to get the best deal possible for the La Fabrica graduate.

Borussia Dortmund become latest club to join Gonzalo race

According to the report, clubs in Italy and Germany have started to take notice of Gonzalo’s situation, with one of those being Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga giants are said to be willing to pay €30m to sign the Spain U21 international, although Real Madrid are firm on their price of €60m.

It will be interesting to see how Gonzalo’s situation plays out. Real Madrid are likely to include an option to re-sign him in the event that he does leave, although clubs may be turned off by this if they are going to be paying €6om for his services.