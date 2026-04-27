One of the most notable situations that Barcelona are currently dealing with involves Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford. The 28-year-old has impressed since making the move to the Spotify Camp Nou, but he will find it difficult to remain at the Catalan club on a permanent basis.

Barcelona are not prepared to trigger the buy clause in their agreement with Man United, as they would prefer to negotiate another loan deal. The Premier League giants have no plans to allow this to happen, which is why it is looking increasingly unlikely that Rashford will remain part of Hansi Flick’s squad.

Nevertheless, Rashford has faith that things will work out in his favour. As per MD, he is continuing to prioritise staying at Barcelona, and he is hoping to convince the club with his performances on the pitch.

Rashford’s goal in the 2-0 victory over Getafe at the weekend took him to 13 for the season, alongside an impressive 11 assists. He’s struggled for regular playing time due to the presence of Raphinha, but he can be very proud of how he has contributed to the La Liga leaders since his arrival.

Hansi Flick yet to make Rashford call

Barcelona are not locked in to letting Rashford slip away, with the final decision set to be made by head coach Flick. He will sit down with sporting director Deco once the Catalans have wrapped up the La Liga title, at which point he will communicate whom he wants to remain in his squad, and whom he would be happy to let go.

In the meantime, Barcelona have started looking possible Rashford replacements. Deco wants a younger profile to compliment Raphinha going forward, with the belief being that signing the Man United loanee on a permanent basis would not make much sense from a squad planning perspective.