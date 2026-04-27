A round-up of all the games over the weekend in matchday 33 of the 2025-26 La Liga season, as the stakes grow ever higher in its final stages.

Alaves come from behind to claim crucial victory

Alaves 2-1 Mallorca

Alaves moved out of the relegation zone on Saturday with an excellent come-from-behind win over Mallorca at Mendizorroza. The visitors took the lead in the first half courtesy of Jan Virgili, but the match turned on its head in the second when the in-form Toni Martinez scored twice in 13 minutes to secure victory for Quique Sanchez Flores’ side, who are now 16th in the standings.

Valencia reignite European ambitions at Mestalla

Valencia 2-1 Girona

After three matches without a win, Valencia picked up an important victory over Girona. The deadlock was broken on the 50th minute when Largie Ramazani fired beyond Paulo Gazzaniga, and nine minutes later, Umar Sadiq doubled the advantage. Joel Roca got a goal back soon after, but it wasn’t enough for the visitors.

Elche condemn Real Oviedo in relegation six-pointer

Real Oviedo 1-2 Elche

Elche are now four points clear of the relegation zone, as they ended Real Oviedo’s unbeaten run at the Carlos Tartiere. Pedro Bigas scored an unbelievable long-range effort to open the scoring on six minutes, and this was added to by Gonzalo Villar soon after. Ilyas Chaira did get a goal back for the hosts, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Stoppage time winner sees Sevilla lose at El Sadar

Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla

Osasuna came from behind to claim an impressive win over Sevilla. Neal Maupay broke the deadlock on 69 minutes, but goals from Raul Garcia and Alejandro Catena – the latter of which came in the ninth minute of stoppage time – ensured that the three points would be staying in Pamplona – and that Sevilla would remain in the drop zone for another week.

Villarreal put dent Celta Vigo’s European hopes

Villarreal 2-1 Celta Vigo

Villarreal took another step towards finishing 3rd after a routine victory over Celta Vigo at La Ceramica. Gerard Moreno opened the scoring from the penalty spot after two minutes, before Nicolas Pepe doubled the hosts’ advantage on the half hour mark. Borja Iglesias got the visitors back in the game with a spot-kick of their own, but they could not get the point they needed to leapfrog Getafe into 6th place. As for the Yellow Submarine, they are now 15 points clear of 5th-placed Real Betis, who drew against Real Madrid on Friday.