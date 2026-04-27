Barcelona handed two major boosts as they close on La Liga title

Barcelona can secure the La Liga title as early as next weekend, should they win at Osasuna and Real Madrid fail to defeat Espanyol. However, the trip to Pamplona will be a tricky one for Hansi Flick’s side, who were defeated 4-2 at the same venue last season.

To make it more difficult, Barcelona will be without the services of Lamine Yamal, whose hamstring tear has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. However, they are able to get two piece of good news on the injury front, with Diario AS reporting that Raphinha and Marc Bernal are due back in group training this week.

Raphinha injured his hamstring while in action for Brazil a month ago, and Barcelona have been counting down the days until his return, such is his important to Flick. He should be able to receive the medical green light in for the trip to Osasuna at the weekend, and the same should be said for Bernal, who has been out for three weeks with a sprained ankle.

Returns come at good time for Barcelona

The return of Raphinha in particular is very timely for Barcelona, given Lamine Yamal’s absence. He can be used on the right wing, although the likelihood is that he will regain his place on the left, where Marcus Rashford and Fermin Lopez have deputised in the last month.

As for Bernal, he will find it difficult to regain the starting spot he had prior to his injury. Frenkie de Jong’s return to action, coupled with Gavi’s impressive performance levels, will mean that the teenager has work to do if he is to find his way back into Flick’s plans before the end of the season.

The hope for Barcelona is that Raphinha and Bernal are back in training on Monday or Tuesday, which will give them plenty of time to earn the medical green light before the weekend.