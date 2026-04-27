Atletico Madrid are at risk of being without multiple key players for their Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal. Pablo Barrios has already been ruled out after he sustained another hamstring injury during the weekend victory over Athletic Club, and doubts are now starting to emerge over Julian Alvarez’s availability for the showdown clash at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Alvarez, who has scored nine goals in this season’s Champions League, played no part against Athletic, but rather than being rested, Marca have revealed that it was a decision influenced by the fact that he is carrying discomfort.

Atleti had hoped that Alvarez would be able to play some part against Athletic, as they did want him to go into Wednesday’s match having not featured in 11 days – his last appearance was in the Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad. But in the end, no risks were taken, as they want him to arrive for the Arsenal match in the best possible condition.

However, it is far from guaranteed that Alvarez will be able to face Arsenal on Wednesday. Atleti are confident that he will be able to be included in Diego Simeone’s starting line-up, but that will depend on how his discomfort improves over the next few days.

Atleti preparations have been far from ideal

The recent injury to Barrios was the icing on the cake in terms of Atleti’s difficult preparation for the Arsenal tie. Alvarez is one of several players that has been dragging discomfort, with Ademola Lookman and Alexander Sorloth having also been affected since the Copa del Rey final.

Simeone will hope to have everyone available at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, but as things stand, it cannot be guaranteed that this will be the case. Alvarez is currently the big concern, as his absence would be a crushing blow for Los Colchoneros.