Atletico Madrid forward willing to push through Milan move

It is poised to be another busy summer transfer window for Atletico Madrid in 2026, as they seek to continue closing the gap to Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of them. Plans have already been drawn up for numerous signings, but there is also the possibility of significant exits – particularly in attack.

It’s well-documented that Barcelona want to sign Julian Alvarez, although Atleti are clear that the Argentine is non-transferable. Fellow number nine Alexander Sorloth has also attracted interest from the Catalans, although a move to Italy is presently much more likely for the Norway international.

Milan are very keen on Sorloth, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Cadena SER), they consider him to be their priority target for the striker position. Furthermore, it’s reported that the 30-year-old would welcome a move to the San Siro, where he would have a more prominent playing role.

Milan unwilling to spend big money on Sorloth deal

The problem that may arise for Milan is that Atleti are currently unwilling to part ways with Sorloth, who has been a very solid performer since joining from Villarreal in 2024. There is no pressure for Los Colchoneros to sell, meaning that they will only allow a deal to happen if a big offer comes in – and currently, the Rossoneri have no plans to put a lot of money towards a proposal.

In this regard, it will be difficult for Milan to get their hands on Sorloth, although Atleti’s stance could relax depending on how things play out during the summer transfer window. They are keen to sign a new forward to replace Orlando City-bound Antoine Griezmann, and if someone comes in quickly, it would give more chances for a deal to be done.

For now, Sorloth’s focus is on Atleti, but it will be interesting to see whether he ends up at Milan by the end of the summer.