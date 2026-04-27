Aston Villa, under the guidance of Unai Emery, have regularly looked to exploit the La Liga market in recent years, and they could be set to do so again in 2026. Alongside fellow Premier League side Fulham, they are in race to sign one of Spanish football’s most in-demand defenders ahead of the transfer window opening in July.

The player in question is Oscar Mingueza, who is almost certain to be leaving Celta Vigo when his contract expires in June. The Galicians have desperately tried to get the former Barcelona player to extend his stay at Balaidos, but their hopes are all-but gone now, as they prepare to lose him for nothing.

Earlier this month, Arsenal’s interest in Mingueza was reported, and now Aston Villa and Fulham have entered the race, as per The Telegraph (via ED). The Gunners and Villains would have the advantage, in that their are both very likely to be playing in next season’s Champions League – Celta have chances to do so, although they would need Spain to get the extra spot in order to have any opportunity.

Where will Mingueza end up?

At this stage, it is increasingly likely that the Premier League will be Mingueza’s next destination. As well as Arsenal, Aston Villa and Fulham, Liverpool were keeping tabs on his situation not too long ago, while in Italy, Juventus have also shown an interest. The chances of a La Liga stay are very slim for the Spain international, who would be an excellent fit for the likes of Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

It will be very interesting to see where Mingueza ends up by the time the 2026 summer transfer window closes. His focus remains on Celta for now, but soon, he will need to make a decision on where he intends to play his football from next season onwards.