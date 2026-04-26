Real Madrid are in the market for a new midfielder, and signing one is a leading priority for this summer’s transfer window. Club bosses are finally planning to fill the void left by Toni Kroos/Luka Modric, with the likes of Rodri Hernandez, Vitinha and Kees Smit having been linked with the move in recent months.

At this stage, Rodri does not appear too high on Real Madrid’s list, meaning that a move is unlikely. But there is a chance that his Manchester City teammate ends up at the Bernabeu instead, in what would be a shock move.

As reported by Diario AS, Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Bernardo Silva, who will be leaving Man City at the end of the season when his contract runs out. The Portuguese, who has also been strongly linked with Barcelona, has had his file sent to the Valdebebas offices by his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Silva has also been offered to Barcelona, as he seeks out his next move once his Man City spell comes to an end. He’s also been linked with Juventus among other clubs, but the prospect of playing in Spain is one that appeals to him more than most.

Real Madrid not in for Silva at this stage

Despite Mendes’ offer, Real Madrid have made it clear that Silva is one someone they are considering at this moment in time. They appreciate him as a footballer, but that does not transpire into genuine interest in signing him, which means that a move to Barcelona is much more likely at this stage.

It will be interesting to see who Real Madrid sign as their new midfielder, but it certainly won’t be Silva. His profile is not one that is needed in the current first team squad, so it makes sense that he is not on the agenda.