It is looking increasingly likely that Real Madrid will seek a new manager in the summer, with Alvaro Arbeloa’s position looking increasingly untenable. The likelihood is that Florentino Perez chooses to replace him with an experienced campaigner, and among the leading names at this moment is Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese was previously on the Real Madrid bench between 2010 and 2013, and although he won a La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, his tenure in charge was a disappointment. He has unfinished business at the Bernabeu, which is why he is very open to the idea of a return.

The prospect of a homecoming for Mourinho has appealed to many supporters, but not everyone is convinced. Real Madrid icon Guti Hernandez has cast doubt on a possible move for “The Special One”, as per Marca.

“Mourinho is a great coach, but I think his prime phase is not now – in the sense that he comes from Fenerbahce, he took Benfica at a very bad time and I think there are coaches in a better state than Mou that I would sign.”

Real Madrid have a big managerial decision to make

Mourinho’s possible return is something that Real Madrid have considered, and while no concrete decision has been made at this stage, it is something that appeals to several members of the club’s hierarchy. However, there have been no discussions with his camp, and there is unlikely to be until a definitive decision is made regarding Arbeloa.

While Real Madrid are still in a mathematical chance of winning La Liga, Perez will not make any call. However, it does appear that Barcelona are far too ahead with only six matches to go, meaning that a second season in a row without a major trophy is a very real possibility. If that happens, heads will surely roll, and Arbeloa’s would be the most likely one.