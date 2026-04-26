Real Madrid have already agreed contract with first summer signing

Real Madrid are poised to have a very busy summer, which is much-needed given their well-documented struggles this season. They have plans to sign a new central defender and defensive midfielder, but while they are yet to decide on their top targets for each of those areas, they have moved to close their first signing of the upcoming transfer window.

For months, it has been reported that Real Madrid intend to re-sign Nico Paz from Como. The Argentine playmaker has been a revelation in the Serie A, and after foregoing their chance to trigger their buy-back clause last summer, club bosses have made it clear that 2026 will be the time to get it done.

According to Diario AS, it has been agreed that Real Madrid will pay their clause, worth €9m, which they must do before the 30th of May. They have not done it yet, but it will happen before this date.

Como are already aware that they will be losing Paz at the end of this season, and while there is sadness, they have already started to look for his replacement. They’re showing interest in another Real Madrid youngster in Daniel Yanez, and the good relations between the two clubs would make a deal very likely to happen.

Real Madrid have contract agreement in place with Paz

The report also revealed that Paz has already signed a contract with Real Madrid, albeit this was done at the time of his initial departure in 2024 – it was one of the conditions of the buy-back agreement that was in place between the clubs. Those terms can be considered outdated now, so it would be no surprise if there were new negotiations held with the midfielder’s representatives in the coming weeks.

It’s understandable that there is a lot of excitement surrounding Paz’s inevitable return to the Bernabeu, given how well he has played for Como over the last two seasons. It will be interesting to see where he fits into the plans of the Real Madrid manager, whether that be Alvaro Arbeloa or someone else.