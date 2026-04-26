Barcelona have plans to sign a new central defender during this summer’s transfer window, and numerous targets have been identified. Alessandro Bastoni is the favourite of head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco, but if they are not able to match the demands set by Inter, they will have to consider cheaper options.

One of said options has been Marcos Senesi, who will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season when his contract expires. Numerous clubs have set their sights on the Argentine centre-back, although it has been reported that his preferred destination would be the Spotify Camp Nou.

But with Barcelona going all-in on Bastoni, this has meant the option of Senesi has fallen by the wayside. As such, Senesi is no longer waiting for the Catalans to make their move, as reported by Sky Germany (via Sport).

Senesi agrees to join Tottenham Hotspur – on one condition

Senesi is instead set to stay in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur. He’s agreed a pre-contract with the London club, although this will be pulled if Roberto De Zerbi’s side were to be relegated this season – they are currently two points adrift with only four matches to go.

Even if Senesi’s agreement with Spurs gets cancelled, Barcelona are not expected to emerge as an option. There are reports that a move to Italy would be his alternative, which is bad news for Atletico Madrid, who have also shown interest in the Bournemouth defender over the last couple of months.

In the event that Barcelona fail to sign Bastoni this summer, it’s believed that Jon Martin would be their backup option, now that Senesi appears to be off the table. The Real Sociedad defender’s representatives have already met with Deco in recent weeks, as the Catalans continue work on their transfer plans.