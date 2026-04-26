Barcelona want to make at least two big-money signings this summer, but in order to so, raising funds via sales will be essential. The likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Casado and Ferran Torres have already been earmarked as players that could be moved on, and another that has been linked with a move away is Ronald Araujo.

It’s been a difficult season for Araujo, who spent time away from football at the back-end of 2025 due to mental health struggles. Since returning, he’s struggled to command a regular starting spot, and with the expected arrival of a new centre-back in the summer, he is a player that Barcelona could look to cash in on.

Liverpool and Inter have both shown interest in Araujo, but the chances of either signing him are very slim. Not only are Barcelona happy to keep him, the player himself has absolutely no intention of leaving the Spotify Camp Nou, as per Sport.

Araujo has not been discouraged by his lack of prominence this season – rather, he sees it as a challenge to force his way back into the front of Hansi Flick’s thoughts. He is happy to operate as a right-back, where he has exclusively featured in recent weeks, if necessary, such is his commitment to Barcelona.

Barcelona have a conundrum to solve with Araujo

If it is decided that Araujo will operate in a similar role as he has right now in the years to come, it may be wise for Barcelona to cash in, given that his value will only continue to drop. However, they would not be able to do much if the Uruguayan defender makes it clear that he will not consider any possible chance to leave, which appears to be his stance right now.

It will be interesting to see how Araujo’s situation plays out over the next 12-18 months. He may consider an exit if he continues to operate as a squad role solely, but for now, he’s happy with how things are.