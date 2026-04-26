Arsenal hoping to secure summer deal for Real Madrid forward

Real Madrid are preparing for multiple departures to take place during the upcoming summer transfer window, as they begin to start another new era at the Bernabeu. David Alaba and Dani Ceballos are certain to move on, while there are doubts about the futures of Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger and Eduardo Camavinga.

Another player that has potential to move on in the summer is Endrick Felipe. The teenager has been excellent since joining Lyon on loan in January, and while Real Madrid are ready to welcome him back in the summer, there is a feeling that a permanent exit could arise at some stage before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are positioning themselves to move for Endrick, whom they want as their new striker. Their interest is currently in its early stages, but if they were to receive encouragement from either the player or Real Madrid, they are prepared to swoop in and sign him.

Real Madrid and Arsenal have close relations at an institutional level, with the two clubs having most recently negotiated the transfer of Martin Odegaard to the Premier League side. If the door were to be opened for Endrick to leave, the London club would be well-placed to get a deal done.

Endrick only thinking about Real Madrid return

At this stage, Real Madrid have no plans to let Endrick leave. They have been very pleased with the progress he’s made at Lyon, and they see him as being a key part of their first team squad for the 2026-27 season, regardless of who is manager.

Further, the Brazil international is equally as keen to make his return to the Bernabeu. His full focus is on becoming a success at Real Madrid, meaning that Arsenal will be kept waiting for some time if they are to have any chance of signing him.