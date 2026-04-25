Real Madrid are in the market for a new midfielder this summer, but one of their leading targets has perhaps just lowered his chances of a Bernabeu move. Kees Smit is on the list of possible additions that Los Blancos could make during the upcoming transfer window, although he appears much more interested in joining El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

Smit has previously expressed his desire to play in La Liga, but if his latest comments are anything to go by, it is more likely that he joins Barcelona in the summer. In the last few days, the AZ Alkmaar and Netherlands midfielder issued a come-and-get-me plea to the Catalans, as per Sport.

“I’m going to Barcelona for holidays. If they ask for a negotiation, I’d like to do that too. I am totally willing to talk to them, and I will have time for that. I watch almost all of Barcelona’s games. It’s simply my favourite club. I grew up watching Iniesta or Messi, whom I have as two references.”

There is scope for Barcelona to pursue Smit

Former Barcelona manager and current Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has already backed Smit to join the Catalan side this summer, and there could be chances for a move to be made. Hansi Flick has a number of quality midfield options at his disposal, but given that Marc Casado is expected to leave due to a lack of playing time, his replacement could be the AZ man.

However, the expectation is that Smit will end up moving for big money this summer, with prices in the region of €60m having already been quoted. Barcelona would not be able to reach this amount, given they would not have the money available after going for a new centre-back and striker, which are their two priorities for the transfer window.