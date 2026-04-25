Barcelona sealed their first victory at the Coliseum since 2019 on Saturday, as they defeated Getafe 2-0 with goals from Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

It sums up how good Barcelona were defensively that their goalkeeper had very little to do. Garcia made a grand total of zero saves on his way to a 14th clean sheet of the season in La Liga.

Jules Kounde – 5

It was a very difficult afternoon at the Coliseum for the Frenchman, who made a number of errors – fortunately for Barcelona, none of them were punished. It was a surprise that he wasn’t hooked at half time, but he only lasted until the hour mark.

Pau Cubarsi – 8.5

What a performance from the teenager, who was the definition of rock solid. He repelled Getafe all afternoon, with his most impressive intervention being to save a certain goal with a back-post clearance.

Gerard Martin – 7.5

Like Cubarsi, he was exceptional. It was a classic defender’s performance from the makeshift centre-back, who continues to go from strength to strength this season.

Joao Cancelo – 7.5

Much has been made of Cancelo’s defensive deficiencies, but he was very good against Getafe as he allowed little to come down his side. If Barcelona had any doubts about trying to sign him this summer, they surely won’t now.

Gavi – 7

This was the perfect game for Gavi to start, as he took the battle to Getafe in midfield. He was hamstrung by a first half booking, which led to him being taken off at the hour mark.

Pedri – 8

Pedri’s not been at his absolute best in recent weeks, but this was an undoubted return to form for Spanish football’s best midfielder. He battled hard for control, and when he had it, he made the difference – especially with the assist for Fermin Lopez’s goal.

Roony Bardghji – 6

Not his game. He was trusted from the start by Hansi Flick, but Getafe’s teenage left-back Davinchi repelled him very well.

Dani Olmo – 6.5

A tidy performance from Olmo, but his final ball was lacking on the regular. He should have scored in the opening minutes, but after a great run, he dragged his effort wide.

Fermin Lopez – 7

Lopez’s runs in behind have caused problems for defenders all season, and Getafe were taken advantage of for Barcelona’s first goal. The decision to start him ahead of Marcus Rashford was certainly vindicated.

Robert Lewandowski – 7

Lewandowski did little in attack, but his defensive contributions were excellent. He repelled Getafe from set-pieces, and from one of them, he managed to set up Rashford for Barcelona’s second goal.

Substitutes

Ronald Araujo – 6.5

Very encouraging cameo from Araujo, who was much more solid than Kounde, whom he replaced.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Slightly unlucky not to start, but he made his point to Flick with a fine performance off the bench, which was capped off with another goal in Barcelona colours.

Frenkie de Jong – 6

More minutes in the tank for the Dutch midfielder, who helped Barcelona gain some control back in the closing stages.

Alejandro Balde – 6

Helped shore up the defence in the latter stages.

Marc Casado – 5.5

Loses a half-point for missing a guilt-edged chance in stoppage time.