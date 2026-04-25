Barcelona are heading for their first victory at Getafe in seven years, as they have doubled their lead at the Coliseum.

It’s been a typical contest between Getafe and Barcelona in the south of Madrid, but crucially for the Catalans, they managed to score the opening goal just before half time when Fermin Lopez slotted home following a fantastic Pedri through ball. Since then, they’ve held the hosts at arms length, and they have now struck again.

Super sub Rashford hits Getafe on counter-attack

Barcelona’s second goal of the afternoon has come from substitute Marcus Rashford, who has been lively since coming on at the hour mark. Following a Getafe corner, Robert Lewandowski released the Manchester United loanee, and he made no mistake to finish under the onrushing David Soria.

🚨 Barça's second goal by Rashford! 🇪🇸 Getafe 0-2 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/MeoixQFOIZ — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 25, 2026

Great ball from Cubarsí and Marcus Rashford doubles Barca's lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/NZu08UFxmR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2026

Barcelona are now well on their way to going 11 points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga standings, and should they see this victory out, it means they will have their first chance to wrap up the title next weekend.