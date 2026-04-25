Barcelona are on course to go 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings, having opened the scoring against Getafe in their clash at the Coliseum.

It has been a battling first half from both sides, with very few pieces of quality. However, Barcelona have threatened in behind with well-timed runs, and that is exactly how they have managed to breach Getafe’s stubborn resolve minutes before the interval.

Fermin Lopez strikes before half time for Barcelona

After an excellent tackle from Pau Cubarsi, Pedri collected the loose ball before slipping in Fermin Lopez, who made no mistake to give Barcelona the lead that they have been desperate for.

🚨 Fermín López scores before half time 🇪🇸 Getafe 0-1 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/f1ttuSU214 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 25, 2026

What an assist by Pedri to Fermín López 😮 pic.twitter.com/0bIVX4w7ZD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2026

This is Barcelona’s first match without Lamine Yamal since his season-ending hamstring injury was confirmed. Understandably, they have struggled without him on the pitch, but that would have been the case even if he was involved, given how stubborn Getafe are. But as things stand, the Catalans are set to return home with three points.