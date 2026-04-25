“Today was nearly perfect” – Hansi Flick delighted after Barcelona win over Getafe

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was delighted with his side after they overcame Getafe 2-0 on Saturday afternoon, moving them 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the summit of the La Liga table. While it was not the Blaugrana’s brilliant best, Flick was in a good mood after seeing his side leave with three points from one of La Liga’s toughest grounds.

With the title now just one win and a draw against Real Madrid away, Flick was asked if Barcelona were celebrating anything more than just the win at the Coliseum. It did snap a run of five games without victory against Los Azulones.

“We were celebrating the victory, we were only focused on the game. I appreciate a lot what I saw with the ball, also without it, I think that today nearly perfect.”

“Same answer, we focus on the game we have, nothing more,” he responded when asked when he would prefer to win the title.

Rashord, Bardghji and Pedri’s standing ovation

The Catalan side were without Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, with Roony Bardghji deputising for the former, and Marcus Rashford scoring the crucial second goal with 15 minutes to go. Flick noted that it was important for the England international to get on the scoresheet, after a less productive spell.

“Rashy today was very good, the first half was also good, and Roony was a part of this. It’s always about team performance. Rashford came in and used the space they gave us. Happy for the team, that we scored, but also for him, because it was important for him too.”

Meanwhile Pedri, who assisted Fermin Lopez’s opener, was given an ovation from the home crowd for his performance.

“It’s a huge fair play from the fans here from Getafe. This is how Pedri plays. Respect from the opponents is something that is really nice to see.”

Flick delighted with dressing room atmosphere

Flick was not interested in discussing the length of the grass, and was upbeat about the dressing room atmosphere. Despite exiting the Champions League in agonising fashion and an injury to Lamine Yamal, morale appears to be in tact.

“For me this is also today, the good feeling, but I had a good feeling yesterday after the last match. The atmosphere, the feeling in the dressing room. Today they show it. It’s so important, that at the end of the season you are there. We have the quality, but also the confidence to play here, against this team. I’m really happy with the team, for the team, and for the fans.”

Barcelona face Osasuna in Pamplona next at El Sadar next Saturday, knowing that a win would grant them the title should Real Madrid slip up. Flick is on course for a second La Liga title in consecutive seasons.