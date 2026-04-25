Atletico Madrid will be fearing the worst after one of their key midfielders went off during their clash with Athletic Club. Pablo Barrios, who was only returning from injury this week, is now a major doubt for Los Colchoneros as they prepare for their Champions League semi-final with Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

Barrios missed nine games in February and March through a hamstring problem that sidelined him for a month, before returning in the Champions League Round of 16 against Tottenham Hotspur. He then relapsed after playing 21 minutes in the first leg, a 5-2 win over Spurs. That kept him out for a further six weeks, before he played 28 minutes off the bench on Wednesday against Elche, making his return.

Barrios limps off during Athletic Club clash

Starting to get his rhythm back in his first start since the 5th of February, Barrios pulled up in the 58th minute, clearly feeling something was not quite right. He then went to the floor, and was comforted by his teammates before being taken off by Diego Simeone. Barrios took his shirt off as he went down the tunnel, cutting a frustrated figure. If it is a muscle injury, the likelihood is that he will miss at least the first leg of the semi-final, if not both.

🚨💔 JUST IN: Pablo Barrios took off his shirt and threw it down as he was leaving the pitch, frustrated by the run of injuries he’s been having. Simeone tried to console him. He was holding the back of his thigh. [via @Atletico_MD] pic.twitter.com/jHUcnEd0Jm — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 25, 2026

Barrios alternatives for Diego Simeone

A key player and a guaranteed starter when fit these days, Barrios has played 34 times for Atletico this year, contributing a goal and three assists. Given his injury issues over the past three months, Simeone has been forced to find alternatives though, with Johnny Cardoso often partnering Koke Resurreccion. The USMNT ball-winner also missed games in April though, and for Atletico’s Champions League quarter-final win over Barcelona, it was Marcos Llorente who was trusted in the middle.

Youngsters Obed Vargas and Rodrigo Mendoza are unlikely to be given a start in such a high stakes game. Simeone is also sweating on the fitness of David Hancko and Ademola Lookman ahead of the first leg, neither making the squad to face Athletic.