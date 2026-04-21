Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has given positive updates on the status of Ademola Lookman and Alexander Sorloth ahead of their Champions League semi-final with Arsenal. Both players finished the Copa del Rey final on Saturday with injuries, but it appears the prognosis is positive.

Lookman was withdrawn in the 61st minute of the final in Seville, while Sorloth came on for the final hour, and finished the game, missing a penalty in the shootout. On Monday, Atletico announced that both were doing individual work due to issues sustained during the final, with doubts over Lookman’s ability to make their Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal. Speaking ahead of Atletico Madrid’s clash with Elche, Simeone provided relief for Atletico fans.

“We’ll see how Sorloth and Lookman recover from their minor injuries. Hopefully, they’ll be fully fit for Saturday; it’s possible, that’s what the doctors say. Hancko is progressing very well. I don’t think we’re counting on Gimenez yet,” he told Diario AS.

There is no clarity on when Jose Maria Gimenez will be back, but two players who are now fit are Jan Oblak and Pablo Barrios, although Simeone would not reveal if they would feature against Elche.

“I haven’t decided who’s going to start. Obviously, I have an idea. Oblak is doing better and Barrios is starting to improve. Hopefully, they can help us in these matches.”

Recovery from Copa del Rey final blow

Simeone admitted on Saturday after the final that losing the Copa del Rey hurt a lot, and said his side had to mentally assimilate the defeat.

“First, acceptance. There’s always another team that wants to win and does everything right to take the final. They deserved to win, and life is about accepting the situations that arise, learning along the way, and staying focused on our goal.”

💣🚨 BREAKING: Tickets for Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal in the first leg at the Metropolitano have completely SOLD OUT! Over 70,000 fans are expected. Tickets were released TODAY and sold out within a few hours, just 2 days after the Copa del Rey heartbreak. ESTO ES ATLETI ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/6Pf0r52wFE — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 20, 2026

“We have to start all over again, as always happens when a competition ends. It’s time to focus on the next match, put our energy into doing things right, compete in Elche, then again on Saturday, and, when the Champions League approaches, arrive in top form. But to do that, we have to be ready tomorrow.”

Differences compared to last season

Following their Champions League elimination to Real Madrid last season, results dropped off for Atletico, but this time round Simeone was not concerned about their handling of the mental blow.

“We’re better than last year. Back then, we were knocked out in the Champions League round of 16 and the Copa del Rey semifinals; this year, unfortunately, we lost in the Copa del Rey final and we’re in the semifinals. It’s not the same. The team is doing well. They know it’s a privilege to be among the top four in Europe and accept that we had to lose because our opponent deserved to win the Cup. We have to keep going. And that means moving forward. Elche.”

Reaction of Atletico Madrid fans

The response from the Atletico fans, both after the game and this week, has been encouraging for Simeone. Tickets for their Champions League home game with Arsenal sold out within hours.

“We’ve given them the feeling and the conviction that we can reach that place, that we believe in what we do, and that we deserve to be where we are. The team has shown it can be there. Whether it happens or not, it’s part of the process we’re in. The fans in Seville were incredible: from the very beginning, their arrival the day before, and their farewell after the defeat.”

“Often, they try to get us to say something that makes them feel like victims, but no, we’re not victims of anything. We’re not victims of anything. We have to look ahead, follow our path, and pursue what we want in only one way: by working.”

Los Colchoneros face Elche at the Martinez Valero on Wednesday night (19:00 CEST), before hosting Athletic Club on Saturday night (21:00 CEST). After that, Simeone can focus preparation on Arsenal.