Hansi Flick confirms desire to renew Barcelona contract – ‘I want to be here when Camp Nou is finished’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that he intends to be at Barcelona for at least another two years, amid talk of a new contract renewal. He also unpacked their elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid, which he described as ‘very painful.’

The Blaugrana exited the Champions League in agonising fashion for a second season in a row, having failed to win at home in the first leg. Flick explained ahead of Barcelona’s return to La Liga action that his side had to use it as a motivating factor.

“For me it’s a journey, we have a young team. It can happen like that, an elimination. It hurts a lot, it was really painful to go out like that. We have to do it better. Also in the next games, but also for the next season. For me it has to motivate us much more. We have to make little things better, just little things, but also we played fantastic in these games. I’m really proud of my team. And now we have to focus on La Liga. We want to win, but it’s not done yet.”

“Of course we have some points, but we have to win, and La Liga is not an easy league. We have to play our best game, we have to play like against Atletico, to give everything, for the fans, for the club, but also I think everyone is happier when we are proud of the team. It hurts a lot that we go out, but it gives us energy for the next games.”

Flick confirms desire to renew contract with Barcelona

In recent weeks, there has also been talk that Flick has a verbal agreement over a contract extension until 2028. That is also when Camp Nou’s renovation work is scheduled to be finished, and Flick more or less confirmed his intentions for the future.

“For me its a big dream. There are two things in life that I want, that we win the Champions League, and we have a fantastic team for the next years. You know how I always say, we have to make the right decision about the transfer period, don’t make stupid decisions, we must be perfect. The team is young, and we have a lot of potential, also to get better and better. We have a good structure.”

“The second thing is, I want to be the coach when this stadium is finished. You never know if it happens, because football is like this, but I work hard with my team, with the staff, for the club and fans. I’m really happy, I appreciate a lot how it works here. I feel like it’s one family, I’m really lucky to live this, we have a lot of energy in the team. We went out of the Champions League, but it’s part of our business. We have to focus on what we can achieve this season, and I think it’s not so bad when we achieve this.”

Flick was keen not to distract too much from Barcelona’s pursuit of La Liga.

“This is my plan of course, I said it. This is my last step in my career. At the moment, it feels really good. I want to renew my contract, but it’s not the time to speak about that, because we have a big goal in the next weeks.”

Flick: Nobody expected us to have four titles at this stage

The German manager was largely positive about the emotional state of his side following their Champions League exit.

“It’s the only competition right now. It’s La Liga, when you win it, it’s great. We had two days off, everyone could clear their mind. The feeling now, the energy, the atmosphere, is fantastic. But I know we have to take that onto the pitch. This is what I want to see in the final seven games. We have to go step-by-step, game-by-game. Now in this situation, it’s very important to learn from our mistakes in the defeats too. I can see, I can feel, that the team has very good spirit.”

“For me, when we arrived here, no-one expected us to have four titles. It’s great. It’s not only about titles, but the way we play football, is good. The club is happy about it, the players are happy. The president, as I told you, when I started gave me a letter saying that it’s not only about winning, but the style, and I think the style is a success.”

‘We have to teach some players to be leaders’ – Flick

One of the notable issues during their exit to Atletico was the lack of clinical edge in the final third, coinciding with the absence of Raphinha.

“In these games sometimes it’s also about the momentum. And about the small details. In this moment, in March, at the end of the season, it’s important you have every player with you. We didn’t have Frenkie, Raphinha wasn’t there, and it’s not an excuse, because other teams have this, and you have to manage.”

At the back too, Barcelona looked vulnerable too, more so than last season. He higlighted the absence of Inigo Martinez, and earlier in his press conference noted Barcelona had to avoid stupid mistakes.

“Last season, we had Inigo [Martinez]. And he was a great leader, and so this is also what we are learning from, so we need also players to have this leadership on the pitch. This is important. It’s about speaking, saying one-two metres here, speaking to each other. In training, I’m rally happy, but in the Champions League, we need this. Players who are mature, who are able to show where we have to go on the pitch. This is important.”

“The team is young. We will learn, we will improve, we have to teach some players to do this also. And we will do that.”

“This is the best time in my life” – Hansi Flick

Flick confirmed that Barcelona was the job he had most enjoyed in his football career, after all but confirming his presence for the 2027-28 season, all being well.

“I had a great time in the national team with Jogi Low, also Bayern Munich was fantastic, all the other clubs too. But with everything around it, yes this is the best. The best time in my career, in my life, this is very great. My family enjoy Barcelona, and I think my coaching staff is very happy to be here. It feels really good, the players, the connections they have, it’s fantastic to be here. I know the dream for all the fans is to win the Champions League. And hopefully its next year. We try again, again, again, and hopefully it comes soon.”

Barcelona return to action against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night, hoping to get back to winning ways at Camp Nou. Kick-off is at 21.30 CEST, and Barcelona begin the week nine points clear at the top of the table.