Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has warned that they must avoid ‘stupid decisions’ in the transfer market this summer if they are to win the Champions League. Ahead of the summer window, Flick also commented that he and Director of Football Deco have ‘clear ideas’ on their plans for their activity.

The Catalan side are still recovering from their Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid, but with a hefty advantage in La Liga, much of the media talk is about possible transfer plans in the summer. Flick told the media that his side had to be perfect in the transfer market to win the Champions League.

“For me its a big dream. There are two things in life that I want, that we win the Champions League, and we have a fantastic team for the next years. You know how I always say, we have to make the right decision about the transfer period, don’t make stupid decisions, we must be perfect. The team is young, and we have a lot of potential, also to get better and better. We have a good structure.”

Barcelona miss Inigo Martinez leadership

One of the major losses for Barcelona last season was that of Inigo Martinez, who left on a free for Al-Nassr. It has been reported that their priority for this summer is now an experienced left-footed centre-back, the exact characteristics of Martinez.

“Last season, we had Inigo [Martinez]. And he was a great leader, and so this is also what we are learning from, so we need also players to have this leadership on the pitch. This is important. It’s about speaking, saying one-two metres here, speaking to each other. In training, I’m really happy, but in the Champions League, we need this. Players who are mature, who are able to show where we have to go on the pitch. This is important.”

🚨 Hansi Flick: "When we look at all the matches against Celta Vigo, they've all been tough. We have to play our best game, but it won't be easy because they're doing a great job." 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/nzYP4ep9OI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2026

‘We have clear ideas’ – Flick on Barcelona transfer plans

Although he was reluctant to give away the content of their conversations, Flick confirmed he was discussing their transfer plans with Director of Football Deco.

“We are speaking every day when he is here. We are speaking by phone. Of course, we focus on next season, it’s normal.”

The other priority target, if reports in the Catalan media are to be believed, is a centre-forward. Flick would not confirm that either.

“This is also not the right moment to speak about that. For me, it’s clear, we need every player now. And then we will see at the end of the season, when we analyse it, what we need. We have clear ideas. But now is not the moment to talk about it.”

Flick confirms conversation on Bardghji future this summer

That goes in tandem with doubts about the futures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres up front. Another forward being linked with an exit is Roony Bardghji, who in March admitted that he felt he deserved more minutes.

“For him, what I can say about Roony is that he is a fantastic professional player. It’s not an easy situation for him, because he expects more minutes. We have a player in that position, and he is doing really good, he’s one of the best in the world, and he needs to play. In these moments, we also need him on the pitch, it was really important.”

“Roony is doing fantastic. And I also spoke with him, and said let us go this way, and now he’s part of the Barcelona team. He’s playing with the best in the world, and he has improved a lot. I said we will speak at the end of the season, but now is not the moment, because we have seven games left, and it’s about every player. We need every player motivated, to show their best peformance.”

Barcelona return to action against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night at 21:30 CEST at Camp Nou, looking to maintain their nine-point advantage at the top of La Liga.