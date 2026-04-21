Aston Villa willing to pay ‘up to €50m’ for Barcelona man

While the majority of the talk in Barcelona is around who could potentially arrive in the summer transfer window, it may be just as relevant to discuss who may be exiting Camp Nou. With the Blaugrana hoping to move within their salary limit this summer, they will be able to reuse more of the funds they make from potential sales to sign players, if they do finally make that shift.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Hansi Flick declared that Barcelona must ‘avoid stupid decisions’ in the transfer market, and also highlighted Inigo Martinez as a player that Barcelona had missed this season. He challenged Director of Football Deco and President Joan Laporta to be ‘perfect’ in the transfer market.

Flick: "This is not the time to talk about 'nines'. We need everyone and then we'll analyze how the season has gone." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2026

Aston Villa willing to spend big on Alejandro Balde

For some time, left-back Alejandro Balde has been cited as one of the players that Barcelona would consider selling this summer for the right price. According to El Chiringuito, Aston Villa, who have previously been linked with Balde, are willing to pay as much as €50m for Balde this summer. Jose Alvarez goes on to explain that the offer for Balde on the table in terms of a contract is ‘almost irresistible’.

🚨 ¡La ÚLTIMA HORA del MERCADO del BARÇA! 👉 "Julián Alvarez y Bastoni son las prioridades este verano". 💰 "El Aston Villa pagaría hasta 50M€ por Balde". ℹ️ @10JoseAlvarez pic.twitter.com/YXCQjuA3PI — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 21, 2026

Barcelona have back-up plan in place for Balde sale

Alvarez goes on to cite reports that Barcelona have Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo on their shortlist to potentially replace him. The Spain international is out of contract in 2027, and could be available as little as €10-12m in the summer, and is keen to return to Spanish football.

The other question mark is Joao Cancelo, who Barcelona are keen to keep, but not at the €15m price tag parent club Al-Hilal are demanding for him. There have been some doubts about Balde’s willingness to leave Barcelona for the Premier League.