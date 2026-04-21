The future of Victor Munoz is likely to be one of the talking points in Spain this summer, with the Osasuna winger enjoying a fine debut campaign in La Liga. The 22-year-old made his debut with La Roja last month, scoring in his first game, and has been impressive at El Sadar.

Munoz has attracted the interest of former club Barcelona, but there is also a suggestion that Real Madrid could look to bring him back to the Bernabeu. They have a 50% sell-on clause on Munoz, who has a €40m release clause at Osasuna, and a buyback option on Munoz, and the suggestion is that they would block any move to Barcelona.

Los Rojillo already turned down a €25m offer from Sunderland in January and is expected to have further Premier League interest. Munoz recently changed agents too, signing for a company with close links to Barcelona, which sparked further talk about his future.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski does not have, as of today, any formal offer from FC Barcelona to continue into the upcoming season. No one from the club has gotten in touch with the footballer to explain the idea and the Pole's sporting role to him. [@Nilsola10] pic.twitter.com/lFTCyWTtVP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2026

AS Roma make move for Victor Munoz

Italian side AS Roma are the latest side to show interest in Munoz, and Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito reports that they have already made an offer to Munoz on personal terms. The Giallorossi are willing to spend big on the pacy winger, and he mentions a hypothetical figure of €35m. The player himself is no rush to make a decision on his future.

🚨 ¡La ÚLTIMA HORA del MERCADO del BARÇA! 👉 "Julián Alvarez y Bastoni son las prioridades este verano". 💰 "El Aston Villa pagaría hasta 50M€ por Balde". ℹ️ @10JoseAlvarez pic.twitter.com/YXCQjuA3PI — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 21, 2026

Munoz attracted by return to Barcelona

Alvarez continues on to say that Munoz is attracted by the idea of a return to Barcelona, should they come in for him. Munoz is from Barcelona, and despite spending two years at Real Madrid, still has family in the city, and even some working at the training facilities at the Ciutat Esportiva. The hitch is that Real Madrid are likely to thwart any move to the Catalan side. When Osasuna receive offers for Munoz, they are then required to inform Real Madrid, who have 48 hours to make a counter-offer.