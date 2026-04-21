Andoni Iraola unlikely to return to Athletic Club as manager this summer

Departing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola seems unlikely to be back in La Liga this summer, despite the vacancy coming up at former club San Mames. Since Ernesto Valverde announced his impending exit from San Mames in March, Iraola has been installed as the favourite for the job.

Last week Iraola also confirmed that he would be leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season after three successful years in the Premier League. Already the Cherries have moved to replace him with Marco Rose, suggesting they knew in advance of his exit.

Edin Terzic all but guaranteed to take over Athletic Club

Before Valverde’s announcement, former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic was mentioned as a candidate, and RadioMarca claim that a deal with the German coach is ‘95% done’. There are elections this summer at San Mames, but current President Jon Uriarte is running unopposed as things stand, meaning that should remove some uncertainty from the equation.

On top of that, a previous Marca report explains that Uriarte can walk back the Terzic agreement, but with a financial penalty. He has rejected other offers to prioritise a move to Bilbao, and Uriarte would have to pay the penalty out of his own pocket.

Iraola expected to remain in the Premier League

For his part, Iraola is expected to remain in England. The same outlet explain that Iraola has already received a lucrative offer from Crystal Palace to take the reins at Selhurst Park. With uncertainty over the futures of Liam Rosenior at Chelsea, Michael Carrick at Manchester United, Roberto de Zerbi at Tottenham Hotspur and Arne Slot at Liverpool, Diario AS say Iraola is expected to be a candidate for all four. The Basque manager’s stock is high, and he may well have his pick of jobs this summer, after three consecutive successes at Mirandes, Rayo Vallecano and now Bournemouth.