Real Madrid send contract proposal to star defender

Real Madrid must resolve the futures of several first team players before the summer transfer window opens in July, and one of those is Antonio Rudiger. The veteran defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and while he has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu as a free agent, it is much more likely that he sticks around.

As recently as February, it had looked unlikely that Rudiger would be offered a new contract by Real Madrid, but crucially, he’s managed to stay fit during this period. He’s also convinced with his performances, which is why a one-year extension is already on the table, as revealed by Diario AS.

Rudiger has concerns about proposal

Rudiger is prioritising staying at Real Madrid, although the contract offer he has received is not what he had hoped for. The Germany international wanted the chance to extend his stay by another two years, so the fact that a 12-month offer has come his way has been welcomed by some disappointment.

Nevertheless, there is an expectation within Real Madrid that Rudiger will end up agreeing to the one-year deal. The club’s policy is for those aged 30 or over to receive contract offers that are for 12 months, so the believe is that an understanding will be reached between all parties over the coming weeks.

Rudiger hopes to end the season on a positive note, and before the summer rolls around, he should sign a new deal. After that, he will go to the World Cup with Germany, providing that he manages to stay fit during the remaining weeks of the 2025-26 campaign.

It makes a lot of sense for Rudiger to remain as a Real Madrid player for one more season, even if he cannot play as often next season as he has done in recent months. His experience and commitment is invaluable, and alongside the likes of Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen and an expected new signing, it would be a strong defensive core.