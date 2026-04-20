Barcelona have big plans for the summer transfer window, but in order to have any chance of making them a reality, they must return to the 1:1 rule before the end of June. If they can do so, they’d have much more leeway when it comes to signing players, especially those that will elevate the level of Hansi Flick’s squad.

At this stage, Barcelona are still working to get themselves back into the 1:1 rule, but they are much closer than they have been previously. This was recognised by La Liga president Javier Tebas, who spoke on the Catalan club’s situation when he interviewed by the media at the weekend, as per Sport.

“There’s a long way to go until the summer. When you get there, you have to generate income to be able to sign. I don’t know what Barça’s plans are. Laporta is not the president until July 1. I think Barça structure their income statement very well. They have put themselves at the level that a team like FC Barcelona has to be. They are on the right track. Let’s see if they will arrive by June 30. They are in a much better position than when Laporta took over.”

Tebas: Barcelona referee complaints are useless

Tebas was also asked about the two complaints Barcelona recently submitted to UEFA on the back of their Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid. One was sent in after the first leg, with the one having been received by the European football governing body in the aftermath of the return leg last week.

“We have not talked about the refereeing. I always say that they have to improve and aspire to excellence. I always say this to the CTA and the referees. If there are complaints, we have to improve so that there are many fewer errors.

“I don’t think they are of much use. I understand that they complain, but I am not going to get into it. In La Liga we have the review time that makes the clubs understand the decision to a certain extent.”